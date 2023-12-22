UniBot (UNIBOT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.16 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. UniBot has a total market cap of $48.16 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can now be purchased for about $48.16 or 0.00110687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 48.47243141 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $15,671,516.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

