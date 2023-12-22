Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $148.45 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $590.16 million and approximately $148.45 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00101294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00025776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005585 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,280,594 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

