GXChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $23.83 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002248 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

