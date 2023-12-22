Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

