Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

