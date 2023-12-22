Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 965 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,912,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

