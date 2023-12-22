BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $803.48 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

