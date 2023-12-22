Columbus Macro LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.62 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.