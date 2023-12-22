Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,019 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

