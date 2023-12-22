Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,192 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $215.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

