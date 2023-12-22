Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

