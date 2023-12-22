Columbus Macro LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -405.31%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.