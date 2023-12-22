Columbus Macro LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of COMT stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.