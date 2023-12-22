Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $252.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

