Columbus Macro LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $303.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

