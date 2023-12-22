Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,906 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

