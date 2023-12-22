Columbus Macro LLC Sells 371 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

