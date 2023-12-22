Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $202.43

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $202.43 and last traded at $201.84, with a volume of 83462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

