EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.92

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.92 and last traded at $155.57, with a volume of 17494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,019,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $22,342,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 204,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.