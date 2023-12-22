Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.23

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.23 and last traded at $115.16, with a volume of 42191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

