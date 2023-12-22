Wells Fargo & Company Raises Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $25.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 99.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

