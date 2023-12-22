American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.09

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 152529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

