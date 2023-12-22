Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.71

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.71 and last traded at $96.42, with a volume of 117415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
