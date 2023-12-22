Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.49

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 174008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,129 shares of company stock worth $2,901,386. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

