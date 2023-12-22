CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.52

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 95394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBZ

CBIZ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.