Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.69

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 63062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

