Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

