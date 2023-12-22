Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,625,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 511.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

AFG opened at $118.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Get Our Latest Report on American Financial Group

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.