Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

