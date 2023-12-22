iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 93.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,292 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after buying an additional 792,129 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,485,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.