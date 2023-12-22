Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 157.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $15.24 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

