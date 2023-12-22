iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

