Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

Fastenal stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.