Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

RTX opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.