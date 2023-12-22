Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.