Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Trimmed by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 6.4% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $503.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $511.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

