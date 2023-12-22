Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 138 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

