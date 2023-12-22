2,106 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $117.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

