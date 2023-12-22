iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Boosted by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

