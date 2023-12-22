Bender Robert & Associates Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 3.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $477.47 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

