Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Illumina were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

