Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 57,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $261.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

