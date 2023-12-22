Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.64

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.64 and last traded at $81.62, with a volume of 1252551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

