Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.64

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.64 and last traded at $81.62, with a volume of 1252551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
