OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.33

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 22075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $598,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,800.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $598,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,800.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,092 shares of company stock worth $1,007,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

