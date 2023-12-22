Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.61

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.61 and last traded at $146.20, with a volume of 13284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Balchem alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCPC

Balchem Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 36.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,750,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Balchem by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.