Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.88

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 106660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

