FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.72

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 45224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 164,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

