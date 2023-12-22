Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.09

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.09 and last traded at $100.01, with a volume of 111571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,663,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

