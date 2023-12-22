Orion (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.09

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 43916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Orion from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,901,000 after acquiring an additional 171,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 104,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 234,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.



Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

