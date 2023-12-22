RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.87

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 164453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

RXO Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RXO

In related news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 43,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $862,203.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,985,002 shares in the company, valued at $256,323,939.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RXO by 6,329.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in RXO by 7,985.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

