Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.53

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 286601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Janus International Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,400. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Janus International Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

